Twitter Finally Updates DM Search To Let You Search For Old Messages: Here's How To Do It

Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced a new update for its DM search feature that will finally let users to search for specific messages that contain whichever keyword the user is looking for. You can now search for specific messages on all your Twitter conversations if you remember the keyword. Before this, users could only search for people’s names or the names of group chats from the DM search feature on Twitter. While it still shows you the name of people and groups, the search feature on Twitter DMs is more elaborate and will help you look for more details within your DMs.

The new search feature also lets you decide where you want to see results for people, groups, or messages. Twitter has said that people have demanded this feature since a long while. Twitter, in its tweet announcing the update said that users have been waiting for the feature since a while. “Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names," the micro-blogging site said.

We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs…Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022

Twitter had brought DM search on Android in May 2021. That time, the company had said that it will bring content search later in the same year. Now, the company seems to have missed that timeline. The original search was available for iOS for almost two years before Twitter brought the feature to Android users.

To use the new feature, users need to follow the given steps:

-Open Twitter app on your Android device.

-Go to direct messages.

-At the top of the window, you will see a search bar.

-Search for anything you want to look for in this search bar.

According to a report in The Verge, the feature does not include search results from 2019 or earlier while searching for both keywords or people’s names.

