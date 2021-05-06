Twitter for Android and iOS Now Rolling Out Full-Size Image Previews, Here's How to Looks

Twitter is rolling out a new update that essentially displays larger images on the app for a better viewing experience. Until now, both Twitter for Android and iOS as well as the web client auto-cropped images, and the AI displayed the subject based on face-points and machine learning. With the latest development, at least single uploads will be displayed in full size though the exact functioning remains unclear when users post more than one image. The new feature is rolling out worldwide; however, the process appears to gradual. Twitter app users including those in India must ensure they are using the latest version to enjoy the feature.

Twitter shared the development in a tweet earlier today. “Introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone," the micro-blogging platform said. Meanwhile, Twitter has started rolling out Spaces in India that brings audio-based chatroom within the app. The Twitter Spaces aims to take on Clubhouse, the iOS app (soon to come on Android) that has been enjoying popularity following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s debut on it earlier this year. Notably, Twitter Spaces is rolling out to both Android and iOS users.

no bird too tall, no crop too shortintroducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone pic.twitter.com/2buHfhfRAx — Twitter (@Twitter) May 5, 2021

Twitter India recently added tools to aid the battle against the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The social media platform has become a hot seat for the exchange of information pertinent to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, which has included many users requesting others to amplify requests for oxygen supplies, medicine resources, plasma donors and updating hospital bed availabilities. The platform has introduced several tools such as an all-purpose COVID-19 hub, Covid-19 SOS hub, and lists for essentials. The micro-blogging platform had stated it aims to promote “more transparent real-time e-governance delivery" by making the voices of central authorities stronger on the platform.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here