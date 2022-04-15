Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey's First Tweet That Was Sold For $2.9 Million Last Year Is Valued At Just $280 Now

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first-ever Tweet was last year sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) for $2.9 million (roughly Rs 22 crores). Now, the NFT is being valued at $280 (roughly Rs 21,300). This has been a rather surprising development in the whole NFT space. The NFT has received a bid for $280 after its holder Sina Estavi listed it for a re-sale. Estavi, who had purchased the NFT last year in March, listed it for re-sale on OpenSea for $48 million (roughly Rs 366 crores). However, the top-bid it has received is just for $280.

Estavi, who is an Iran-born crypto entrepreneur, had pledged 50 percent of the proceeds he made after selling the tweet to a charity named Give Directly. The NFT, however, only saw seven bids, with the highest being of $280. The lowest bid was recorded at ETH 0.0019, which translates to roughly Rs 450. The deadline Estavi had set has passed without the entrepreneur getting a chance to rope in any funds via the sale. The entrepreneur told CoinDesk that the deadline he had set is over, but if he gets a good offer, he might sell it, or he might keep it forever.

Sina Estavi bought Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million last year. He listed the NFT for sale again at $48 million. It ended with a top bid of just $280 Are NFTs smoke and mirrors or an investment? ‍♂️ https://t.co/dNfwTbK7Ci — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) April 14, 2022

This comes at a time when Estavi is going through something of a reputation dilemma. The entrepreneur has had two failed crypto ventures, and was arrested in Iran in May 2021 on charges of ‘disrupting the economic system.’

Estavi’s CryptoLand exchange collapsed, leaving users without access to their funds, and the price of his Bridge Oracle Project’s BRG token also sunk to Rs 4.5. These failed ventures are said to be the reason behind Estavi’s big sale failing to fare well among investors.

