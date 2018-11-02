English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Gives More Freedom to Report Spam, Fake Accounts
Twitter announced the new measure through its official safety account by saying that it will not allow any attempts to manipulate or disrupt its service, which came shortly before the US midterm elections are to take place on November 6.
Twitter has said that it is giving its users more freedom to report fake, suspicious accounts to intensify crackdown on online spamming activities a few days ahead of US midterms elections.
The new tool unveiled by Twitter is the latest step that the social media site has taken to combat malicious activities on its platform. Twitter said in July that it had purged about 70 million accounts in May and June of this year for conducting spamming or malicious behaviour.
The new tool unveiled by Twitter is the latest step that the social media site has taken to combat malicious activities on its platform. Twitter said in July that it had purged about 70 million accounts in May and June of this year for conducting spamming or malicious behaviour.
