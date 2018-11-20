English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter India Apologises For Jack Dorsey Poster Row
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who visited India last week, was seen holding a poster during a round-table with women journalists that read "Smash Brahminical Patriarchy".
Twitter India Apologises on Jack Dorsey Poster Row (image: Twitter)
Twitter has extended an apology after its CEO Jack Dorsey, who visited India last week, was seen holding a poster during a round-table with women journalists that read "Smash Brahminical Patriarchy". "I'm very sorry for this. It's not relective of our views. We took a private photo with a gift just given to us -- we should have been more thoughtful," Vijaya Gadde, Global Head of Legal, Policy, Trust and Safety Lead at Twitter, tweeted late Monday.
"Twitter strives to be an impartial platform for all. We failed to do that here & we must do better to serve our customers in India," she added. According to the social network, it hosted a closed-door discussion with a group of women journalists and change makers from India to better understand their experience using Twitter.
"One of the participants, a Dalit activist, shared her personal experiences and gifted a poster to Jack. "It is not a statement from Twitter or our CEO, but a tangible reflection of our company's efforts to see, hear, and understand all sides of important public conversations that happen on our service around the world," said the micro-blogging platform.
Some Twitter users accused Dorsey of "bigotry" and "racism" after the poster went viral. "How can people put such a hate poster and malign a community: @jack How can you as ceo of @twitter be party to this kind of hate," tweeted Mohandas Pai, Chair of Manipal Global Education.
