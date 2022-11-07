Twitter India Fires Over 90 Per Cent Of Its Staff Amid Elon Musk-Led Overhaul: Report

Twitter has fired over 90 per cent of its employees working in India. Since Elon Musk took over the platform, the company has been revising its plans, and job cuts have played a large part in this process. According to Bloomberg, more than 90 per cent of its staff in India have been fired over the weekend.

Most of these employees were part of the marketing, product and communications team. The report claims Twitter has over 200 people working in India, and with its aggressive layoffs this week, it is left with just a dozen employees in one of the growing markets for the platform.

It also mentions that around 70 per cent of the fired staff were part of the product and engineering teams that worked on the global mandate. Globally, Twitter has reportedly cut down its staff by 50 per cent in the past week, for which Musk claims that the company was heavily spending on employee costs every day.

Twitter has offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It remains to be seen if Twitter plans on hiring new staff or keeping its employee strength to a minimum in the country. Musk has changed the dynamics at the company since his buyout deal was finalised last month.

He has even made sweeping changes to the platform, revising its Twitter Blue subscription plans, which now include the elusive verified (blue tick) as well and cost $8 (Rs 656 approx).

He even mentioned that Twitter Blue will be coming to countries like India in less than a month, and has also talked about changing Twitter’s content moderation policies to keep free speech alive on the platform.

This is unlikely to be the last set of changes at Twitter, and Musk seems to be scouring the internet to get some ideas, including support for long-form tweets and helping creators monetise their videos like YouTube.

