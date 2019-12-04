Twitter India Reps Appear Before Parliamentary Panel; Examine Cyber-Security of Women

Top officials from Twitter India appeared before a parliamentary committee examining the issue of cyber safety and security of women on Wednesday. The Twitter India representatives are expected to make a presentation on the issue before the parliamentary panel on women empowerment. The panel, headed by BJP MP Heena Gavit, has all women members. It has also called Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram representatives to appear before it on Thursday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.