Twitter India Reps Appear Before Parliamentary Panel; Examine Cyber-Security of Women

The all-women Parliamentary Panel headed by BJP MP Heena Gavit has also called representatives from Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to appear before it.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Top officials from Twitter India appeared before a parliamentary committee examining the issue of cyber safety and security of women on Wednesday. The Twitter India representatives are expected to make a presentation on the issue before the parliamentary panel on women empowerment. The panel, headed by BJP MP Heena Gavit, has all women members. It has also called Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram representatives to appear before it on Thursday.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
