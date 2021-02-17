Twitter India Testing Voice DMs in India, Available for Some on Both Android, iOS

Twitter India has announced the launch of a new experimental feature, voice DMs. Introduced alongside Brazil and Japan, Twitter voice DMs will allow users to send voice messages to other users on the platform personally. The feature is presently being tested as an experimental addition to the app, and upon launch, will only be available selectively for some users in the three nations. The voice DMs feature will work just like how audio messaging works on any communication app, and will be available in the direct messages section on the main Twitter app.

“India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we’re constantly testing new features and learning from people’s experience on the service here,” said Manish Maheshwari, managing director of Twitter India, upon the announcement of the feature. Adding to this very aspect, Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, product manager for direct messages at Twitter, added, “We hope letting people record and send voice messages as DMs will enhance their conversational experience by adding convenience and expression.”

Despite being more than just a bit-part player in the private communication sector, Twitter direct messages aren’t exactly a compelling feature for the platform to attract new users on. The company appears to be intent on changing that, with new features such as voice DMs on the main Twitter app. The experience approximately has enough features to not be inconvenient, but isn’t as intuitive as its biggest rival Facebook’s suite of communication services. We asked a Twitter spokesperson if they plan to promote Direct Messages as a standalone chat service outside of Twitter, and await a response on it for now.

Voice DMs on Twitter will be soak tested in the near future, and what remains to be seen is if Twitter decides on a wider rollout soon enough. Alongside expanding the testing size in each country, Twitter may also choose