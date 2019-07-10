Twitter Introduces New Rules to Curb Hateful Speeches Targeting Religions
Sharing a few screenshots of hateful religious comments, Twitter wrote that it is expanding the rules against hateful conduct to include language that dehumanizes others on the basis of religion.
Representative Image.
A few days after Instagram decided to put a stop on cyber-bullying by rolling out new features, the micro-blogging site, Twitter has decided to revise its rule against hateful conduct, especially targeting the religion or religious sentiments. The new rules were introduced by Twitter on Tuesday, July 9, in a blog about its safety measures on hateful speeches. Twitter has now technically put a ban on posting or spreading hateful comments that target a particular religion. Keeping the present condition highlighting the excessive use of social media for news propagation, the new update in the rules might help in curbing religious hate.
Sharing a few screenshots of hateful religious comments, Twitter wrote that it is expanding the rules against hateful conduct to include language that dehumanizes others on the basis of religion. The update will roll-out starting July 9. It also mentioned that tweets breaking this rule that were sent before July 9 will be deleted, but will not directly result in any account suspensions as they were Tweeted before the rule was set.
Keeping in mind the present condition of hateful speeches against religious minorities, Twitter has made it clear that this is just a ‘start’ and it might include a ban on other hateful tweets soon. Based on more 8,000 responses that Twitter received from people located in more than 30 countries around the world, the app has decided to start the action with attacks on religious minorities.
Twitter also said it had developed a longer, more in-depth training process with teams to ensure they were informed when reviewing reports. Twitter will soon update on how it will regularize the hateful comments.
