Twitter iOS App Now Allows Users To Share Tweets Directly on Instagram Stories: Here's How To

Twitter is updating its iOS app to add a useful new feature that allows users to directly share their tweets on their Instagram Stories. The new feature is aimed at people who regularly share tweets on Instagram. Up until now, the only way to share tweets on Instagram was to take a screenshot and upload them on Instagram. Now, however, users can leverage the new feature to share their favourite tweets on Instagram directly. The new feature is only available to iOS users and the Android app is yet to receive the feature. The new feature will be available in the share option for any tweet.

In order to share a tweet on your Instagram Story, you need to click the share icon on a certain tweet, and then select Instagram from the share sheet. A new Story draft will be created on your Instagram Story. Once a Story draft is created, you can place the tweet as per your requirement and add other elements like gifs, stickers, or leave a note with the tweet - as you can do with any Instagram Story. Users will also be able to send the Instagram Story with a tweet directly to one of their followers or groups on Instagram. The tweets shared on Instagram, however, are not clickable and do not allow users to tap on them for viewing on Twitter. Users will not be able to share any protected tweets on their Instagram Story. Currently, Twitter does not allow Android users to share tweets on Instagram Stories.

pls stop posting screenshots of Tweets on IG Stories. you can now share Tweets directly on iOS. -management pic.twitter.com/wpjnElsRTK — Twitter (@Twitter) June 22, 2021

The ability to directly share tweets was added to Snapchat late last year. The feature to share on Instagram Stories is similar to Snapchat. Snapchat users, however, have the option to place the tweet anywhere on the story in addition to the ability to customise its size. There’s a prompt at the bottom of the tweet on Snapchat that seemingly contains the link which redirects users to the Twitter app. Twitter had, back then, said that it will bring the feature to directly share tweets on Instagram Stories soon.

