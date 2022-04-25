Twitter Is Banning All Climate Change Denial Ads: Full Details Here

Micro-blogging site Twitter is clamping down on people who post unscientific ads about climate change. In an Earth Day blog, the company has announced that it is banning all climate change denial ads from its platform.

Twitter said that any advertisement featuring claims about climate change that contradict the scientific consensus will be deemed inappropriate and will be prohibited. “We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company said in the blog post.

Before this, ads denying climate change would have been rejected under the company’s inappropriate content policy, but this move has formalised the process. Twitter has also said that it is using legitimate sources like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the United Nations body for assessing the science of human-caused climate change to inform their decisions.

This is not the first time Twitter is trying to push credible voices around climate change on its platform. The company had last year rolled out a dedicated climate change Topic, along with hubs for credible information in the Explore tab, Search, and Trends sections of the site.

In its blog post, Twitter also said that it plans to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, which will pave the company’s way for the company’s net-zero journey.

This comes at a time Twitter is trying to avoid a takeover bid launched by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. After Musk’s first $43 billion bid was rejected upon the Twitter board’s “poison pill” move, Musk has said he has arranged $46.5 billion to buy out the social media company. He has raised the funds from Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Bank of America, in the form of both equity and debt. Here’s what is the possible way ahead.

