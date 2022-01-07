Twitter Is Bringing A New Way To Respond To Tweets With Photos Or Videos

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has announced that it is testing a feature that will allow users to respond to tweets with photos or videos. The feature, dubbed “quote tweet with reaction," that allows you to customise your “very own tweet take - a reaction video (or photo) with the tweet embedded." The feature will allow users to embed a tweet with their photos or videos. Twitter says that the feature is currently eing tested on iOS only, and has been rolled out to a few beta testers.

Those testers who have got the feature can access it by clicking the Retweet button, where they will see a new “Quote tweet with reaction" button. Tapping it will take users to a screen where they can take a photo or video to put to tweet on top of, or simply select a photo or a video from their camera roll. A Twitter product executive did a reaction quote tweet to demonstrate the feature, which shows how the reactions will show to users on Twitter.

Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter!Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded. pic.twitter.com/1E30F8rKYh — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 6, 2022

This feature is similar to TikTok’s video replies feature, and Instagram’s newly-announced feature that allows users to reply to comments on their posts with Reels.

This new feature has, however, concerned many Twitter users about the potential of quote tweets being an easy vector for harassment. As pointed out in a report from The Verge, while it may be relatively easy to moderate regular quote tweets, it is harder to programmatically scan the contents of a photo or video. A Twitter spokesperson told the website that currently, users won’t be able to turn off who can and can’t use the feature on their tweets, as it inherits the standard quote retweet behaviour.

On concerns about the new feature being used for harassment, the spokesperson told The Verge, “The safety of people on Twitter is our priority and while we don’t anticipate this being used in a harmful fashion, we’ll be closely monitoring the usage of the product and ensure that any abuse is adjudicated as per the Twitter Rules."

