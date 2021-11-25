Twitter Is Fixing This Problem In Its iPhone App

Micro-blogging site Twitter has released a fix for an issue in the iOS app where tweets on the app were disappearing while users were trying to read them. The issue affecting all Twitter users was first fixed for Twitter‘s web service on November 15. Now, the company is rolling out the fix for iPhone and iPad users, who will be able to pause while scrolling to read a tweet. Twitter said that the reason for this was that new replies were being added to a conversation on Twitter.

“Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!," Twitter said in an announcement. The issue is still there on Android smartphones and tablets, and the company has not revealed as to when it will provide a fix for the disappearing tweet issue on Android. The fix for iOS and Desktop users has come about two months after the micro-blogging platform acknowledged the issue.

We’ve made some updates on iOS to prevent Tweets from disappearing mid-read. Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 23, 2021

Twitter is bringing other changes to its app as well. These include the micro-blogging platform’s decision to discontinue support for Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), and has already begun phasing out support for redirecting users to AMP versions of articles on the web.

Twitter also recently announced that it is venturing into livestream and shopping. The company has collaborated with Walmart for its first shopping livestream on November 28 at 7PM ET. Twitter’s live shopping interface, according to the images shared by the company, shows a split between a video livestream, an online catalog, and a feed of tweets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.