Twitter is Getting Its Biggest Update in Years, And it is Not Hard to See The Instagram Stories Inspiration
The social network is making it easier to share media, and you might wonder how this is not entirely similar to Instagram Stories.
Even as everyone expected Twitter to talk more about publicly testing the Twttr app which they have been working on, the social network has instead updated us on some of the new features that will be rolling out on the default Twitter app. The updates specifically focus on the in-app camera experience, to make sharing media easier. The company announced this at the SXSW 2019 conference, and the updates are in line with the ‘healthy conversations’ mission.
Twitter says that the revamped camera in the app will make it easier for users to tweet photos and videos. The new camera interface can now be accessed by swiping left once you open Twitter. There are now two options there—Capture and Live. The Capture option lets you take a photograph to share with your Twitter followers, or tap and hold the shutter button to record a couple of seconds of video. The Live option will let you stream to your followers using Twitter’s own video-streaming app, Periscope. By default, the Twitter camera accesses the phone’s rear camera, and you will have to manually switch to the front camera if the photo you wish to share involves something known as a selfie.
Incidentally, once you take a picture using the Twitter camera app now, you will be able to overlay text, hashtags, location and tag other users on it. There will be the inevitable comparisons with Instagram Stories feature. However, the big difference might be that Twitter’s photo shares will remain on your shared timeline forever, unlike Instagram Stories which are available only for a limited duration.
The changes may not be visible on your Twitter app right away, and the company says the updates will be rolled out on Android and iOS over the next few days.
