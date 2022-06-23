Twitter Is Giving You Longer Posts With 'Notes', But Not In Form Of Tweets

Microblogging platform Twitter has confirmed that it is working on a workaround to let you make longer posts. Twitter has said that it is working on a built-in Notes feature that will allow users to write longer posts, that will be attached to tweets. Twitter has already started testing the feature for users.

“A small group of writers is helping us test Notes. They can be read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries,” Twitter has said. According to reports, the feature is currently available to a select group of users in the US, UK, Canada, and Ghana. Twitter shared how the feature will work in two separate GIFs. Users can click into the “Write” tab to start writing a Note, and can then embed the Note into their tweet when finished.

✨ Introducing: Notes ✨ We’re testing a way to write longer on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SnrS4Q6toX — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

Several writers have already published Notes on the platform, which appear as long-form posts that can have tweets, videos, and images mixed in. At the moment, Twitter users have to write long-form content in the form of broken threads which may be jarring for people to read. Apart from writing Twitter threads, users also write long-form content on other apps, make a pdf or a jpg file, and then take a screenshot and post it on Twitter.

