Twitter Is Making Its Platform Safer With This New Feature

Micro-blogging site Twitter is bringing a new feature that is aimed at making the platform safer, and is letting the users flag their tweets that are deemed sensitive or NSFW themselves. The feature will allow users to flag their specific tweets as sensitive. Previously, users required to mark their whole profile as sensitive if they routinely posted NSFW content, hiding the content behind a warning that users need to tap through to see. The new system allows users to label each of their tweets instead of the whole account. The new feature is now rolling out to Android, iOS, and web for all Twitter users.

To add a content warning on a potentially sensitive or NSFW photo or video, users need to tap a flag icon while editing the photo or video within Twitter. This will place the content behind a warning, where users need to tap “Show" to view it, adding one extra step to access it. The new feature is based on three categories of sensitive content - nudity, violence, and a broader “sensitive" category. Users can apply multiple categories, but if users have more than one piece of media and they only tag one, all will automatically be placed behind the warning label.

The option to add one-time sensitive content warnings to photos and videos you Tweet is now available for everyone across Android, iOS, and web.To add a content warning, tap the flag icon when editing the photo/video after you've attached it to your Tweet. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 25, 2022

The change is already live on the web and mobile app. According to reports, it is not perfect as it still relies on user input and incase one does not flag their content, users are potentially exposed to the sensitive media every once in a while. However, it is still a step ahead as many will use the feature without having to hide their whole profile.

