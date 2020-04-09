Twitter is Now Going to Share Personal Data With Advertisers: What Does it Mean

Social media giant Twitter seems to have rolled back one of its privacy features. The option that allowed users to control which personal details were sent to Twitter’s business partners has been removed for users. The company announced that it has started sharing some personal data with its advertisers, adding that this would help the company continue operating as a free service.

Users have been getting a notification that reads:

The control you have over what information Twitter shares with its business partners has changed. Specifically, your ability to control mobile app advertising measurements has been removed, but you can control whether to share some non-public data to improve Twitter’s marketing activities on other sites and apps. These changes, which help Twitter to continue operating as a free service, are reflected now in your settings.

So what personal data is being shared? Basically it includes information on what kind of ads a user saw on Twitter and how they interacted with them. The data would be shared anonymously, which means a user’s name, email, phone number, or Twitter username will not be given away.

An option in Twitter's privacy settings called "Share your data with Twitter's business partners" allowed users to disable sharing some of their personal information. While the setting is still available, you no longer have control over "mobile app advertising measurements." The setting is currently only available for users in Europe or in the UK where one can still opt-out from sharing "non-public" personal information like device identifiers.