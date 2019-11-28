Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twitter is Rethinking Plans to Delete Inactive Accounts After Outrage

Twitter also clarified that its move to permanently delete dormant accounts would only have affected the European Union due to GDPR and local data privacy laws.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 28, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
Twitter is Rethinking Plans to Delete Inactive Accounts After Outrage
Twitter also clarified that its move to permanently delete dormant accounts would only have affected the European Union due to GDPR and local data privacy laws.

Barely days it was confirmed that microblogging site Twitter will start removing accounts that have not been logged in for at least six months, they have announced that those plans have been put on hold until it can "memorialize accounts". Taking to their official Support handle on the micro blogging site, they posted that they have "heard" users on the impact the move can have on "accounts of the deceased" and added that "This was a miss on our part." They went on to post that they will not remove any inactive accounts until they can figure out a way to commemorate the people who have died and whose accounts are still there.

Twitter further said that the move of deleting dormant accounts would eventually only affect the European Union for the time being due to GDPR and other privacy-related regulations.

They added that they may "broaden" the enforcement of the "inactivity policy" in the future to comply with other regulations around the world, but they will communicate to users before they take such a move. Earlier in an interaction with The Verge, a Twitter spokesperson had said that the deletion of inactive accounts was to present more correct and trustworthy information for people.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
