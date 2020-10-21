Twitter is Temporarily Changing How You Retweet Ahead of US Presidential Elections

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is temporarily changing how users retweet ahead of the US Presidential Elections that will take place on November 3. While the difference is not very significant, Twitter is hoping that by introducing one extra step in retweeting, people will re-consider exactly what they're retweeting or better, take the opportunity to provide some context. The changes will stay on till at least the end of election week.

Starting today, clicking retweet will pull up the Quote Tweet composer to encourage user to write something before they retweet anything. While users can still retweet without writing anything by just clicking 'Retweet' like they normally would, the step automatically encourages them to write something with the retweet. Usually, clicking the retweet button directly retweets anything. In order to write something with the Tweet, users normally have to select the 'Quote Tweet' option after clicking retweet.

Our work to limit the spread of misleading information goes beyond elections. Starting today, before you Retweet or Quote Tweet any labeled Tweet that breaks our misleading information rules, you'll see a prompt.It'll provide more context on why the Tweet breaks our rules. pic.twitter.com/KjQSnDk8cC — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 16, 2020

Apart from the new way to retweet, Twitter has also announced that it won't show 'liked by' or 'followed by' recommendations from people you don't follow. Further, the trends box will only show trends with proper context. These tweaks will be rolled out today and it is not known when exactly they will be taken down. Twitter had announced these changes earlier this month. The company had then said that the new way to retweet will put the brakes on how most people use the micro-blogging platform as the company will encourage them to add their own commentary before retweeting something. "Twitter has a critical role to play in protecting the integrity of the election conversation, and we encourage candidates, campaigns, news outlets and voters to use Twitter respectfully and to recognise our collective responsibility to the electorate to guarantee a safe, fair and legitimate democratic process this November,” Twitter's legal, policy, and trust and safety lead Vijaya Gadde, along with product lead Kayvon Beykpour had said in a blog post.