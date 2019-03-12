English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter is Testing an App Called Twitter, With More Chat-Like Features
The app is currently available for iOS users to try out.
The app is currently available for iOS users to try out.
In order to test improved conversation features on its platform, microblogging app Twitter has launched prototype app "twttr" where users can join and test it. The idea of the prototype app was first announced in February. "Our prototype app, 'twttr', launches to the first group of participants today. #LetsHaveAConvo about new features to build a better Twitter together," Twitter Support tweeted, inviting users to help them review test features.
The social media giant has been exploring the idea of adding colour to replies -- a user who posts the initial tweet would see their responses in grey while replies from followers would be in blue. However, not all test features are expected to make their way to the final product.
The "twttr" app is presently only available for iOS users to try and review. It remains unclear by when would the prototype app reach Android and web users. "Twitter says most participants in the prototype program will be English or Japanese speakers," CNET added. Those who are chosen for the programme have been asked to use "twttr" as their primary Twitter app.
