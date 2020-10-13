Twitter Is Testing New Prompt That Can Suggest The Hide Replies Option To Users

Twitter is reportedly testing a new prompt that would automatically suggest users that they can hide tweets in their reply section if the conversation on the post is getting a bit out of hand, for some reason. The development was spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong who highlights that the Twitter prompt aims to help users to have more "meaningful conversations" and not "engage with negative/offensive replies." Although Twitter already allows users to restrict replies from other users or even provides the option to delete tweets, such measures can still be used to improve the platform that frequently sees unnecessary arguments and has often faced criticism for being unable to provide tools to control bullying and harassment. Twitter had rolled out the hide button last year, and it is available to use on the Twitter app for Android and iOS as well as on Twitter Web but not on Tweetdeck.

It is important to note that users would still be required to hide replies to a post manually. They can hide or unhide tweets by selecting the hide/unhide button from the drop-down at the top-right corner of a reply. Over the last few months, Twitter has been testing new prompts and features in a bid to make the platform safer and free from misinformation. Last month, the social media giant introduced a new prompt that aims to encourage users to read an article before they retweet.

Similarly, there is also a new feature in the works that would allow users to now mute direct messages from other users. The company is yet to announce plans for this development formally. Similarly, ahead of the U.S. elections in November, the platform is adding new tools to curb the spread of misinformation. Twitter said it would add more warnings and restrictions on tweets with misleading information labels from U.S. political figures like candidates and campaigns. Recently, Twitter introduced a new feature to restrict replies on a tweet from other users. Users now have the option to restrict tweets from everyone or limited users.