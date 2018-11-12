Twitter is Thinking About an Edit Button: CEO Jack Dorsey

Speaking at an event at IIT Delhi, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that the company has to carefully consider use based cases for the edit button before making it a reality – and it could potentially be tooled to help fix typos. “You have to pay attention to what are the use cases for the edit button. A lot of people want the edit button because they want to quickly fix a mistake they made. Like a misspelling or tweeting the wrong URL. That’s a lot more achievable than allowing people to edit any tweet all the way back in time,” Dorsey said.He added that Twitter will ideally prevent unlimited editing, because then anyone could abuse the feature to alter their controversial or damning statements later on. Dorsey noted that the company wants to implement a solution that solves a problem and removes what “people see as friction in the service.”Additionally, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and discussed various steps the social network was taking to curb the spread of fake news and boost healthy conversation on its platform. "Jack Dorsey, the Co-Founder and CEO of Twitter dropped in to chat this morning."Twitter has grown into the most dominant 'conversation' platform globally. Jack explained some of the steps being taken to keep those conversations healthy and measures being taken to tackle the menace of fake news," Gandhi tweeted.The micro-blogging platform, that has 336 million users globally, is working hard to increase the collective health, openness and civility of dialogue on its platform. Dorsey, who arrived in India on his maiden visit last week, also met the Dalai Lama over the weekend, calling him an "amazing teacher".