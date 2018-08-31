English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Issues New Policy, Certification Process For Ads in US

This new policy will impact ads that refer to an election or a clearly identified candidate or ads that advocate for legislative issues of national importance, Del Harvey, Twitter's Vice President of Trust and Safety said in a blogpost late on Thursday.

IANS

Updated:August 31, 2018, 11:15 AM IST
Twitter Issues New Policy, Certification Process For Ads in US (Reuters)
In a bid to tackle political interference on its platform, Twitter has announced a new policy and certification process for issuing advertisements in the US that will come into effect from September 30. This new policy will impact ads that refer to an election or a clearly identified candidate or ads that advocate for legislative issues of national importance, Del Harvey, Twitter's Vice President of Trust and Safety said in a blogpost late on Thursday.

"To provide people with additional information about individuals or organisations promoting issue ads, we've established a certification process that verifies an advertiser's identity and location within the US," Harvey said.

News organisations that want to run ads around their political coverage can apply for an exemption. "We don't believe that news organisations running ads on Twitter that report on these issues, rather than advocate for or against them, should be subject to this policy," added Bruce Falck, General Manager, Revenue Product, Twitter.

Twitter's move comes in the wake of the Russian interference in the US 2016 Presidential elections. The 2018 US mid-term elections are set to be held in November.
