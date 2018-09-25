English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Launches 'BeAVoter' Campaign For US Mid-Term Polls
"The #BeAVoter effort will be featured in Twitter's top US trends and in a prompt in users' timelines," Bridget Coyn, Senior Public Policy Manager at Twitter, said in a blog post on Monday.
Twitter Launches 'BeAVoter' Campaign For US Mid-Term Polls (Representative Image)
Ahead of the US mid-term polls in November, Twitter has launched #BeAVoter campaign that will be featured in top US trends and in a prompt in users' timelines on its platform. Through the campaign, Twitter would connect users to TurboVote -- a non-profit organisation that could help them register to vote, sign up for election reminders and apply for absentee ballots.
"The #BeAVoter effort will be featured in Twitter's top US trends and in a prompt in users' timelines," Bridget Coyn, Senior Public Policy Manager at Twitter, said in a blog post on Monday. People on Twitter in the US will see a prompt in their home timeline with information on how to register to vote. "#BeAVoter as the top US trend promoted by @TwitterGov will create even more access to voter registration information, including election reminders and an absentee ballot FAQ," added Coyn.
There is also a new emoji connected to #BeAVoter. Facebook has also expanded its US election reminders to include local elections last year. Instagram also launched its voter registration campaign in partnership with TurboVote earlier in September.
"The #BeAVoter effort will be featured in Twitter's top US trends and in a prompt in users' timelines," Bridget Coyn, Senior Public Policy Manager at Twitter, said in a blog post on Monday. People on Twitter in the US will see a prompt in their home timeline with information on how to register to vote. "#BeAVoter as the top US trend promoted by @TwitterGov will create even more access to voter registration information, including election reminders and an absentee ballot FAQ," added Coyn.
There is also a new emoji connected to #BeAVoter. Facebook has also expanded its US election reminders to include local elections last year. Instagram also launched its voter registration campaign in partnership with TurboVote earlier in September.
