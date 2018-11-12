English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Launches Campaign to Boost Youth Engagement For 2019 General Elections
The #PowerOf18 will serve as a resource for young Indians to find more information about the elections, support social causes they are passionate about and join the public conversation.
Twitter Launches Campaign to Boost Youth Engagement For 2019 Polls (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Twitter India on Monday launched a new initiative titled #PowerOf18, aimed at encouraging the youth to contribute in public debates and participate in civic engagement for the 2019 general elections. The #PowerOf18 will serve as a resource for young Indians to find more information about the elections, support social causes they are passionate about and join the public conversation.
Supported by Twitter's mission to serve the public conversation, the initiative was launched by CEO Jack Dorsey and Maya Hari, Vice-President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Twitter during a townhall chat with the students of IIT Delhi. "Today, we launch #PowerOf18 to encourage the youth of India in taking your place as changemakers and join the most important public conversation for the country -- the state and national elections," said Hari.
In a nationwide survey conducted with 3,622 youth respondents from India, Twitter found an overwhelming 94 percent of respondents indicating that they would vote in the upcoming elections. The October study also pointed towards the rising importance of social media for information consumption.
Nearly 60 percent of youth surveyed would turn to social media to find out what's happening in India and around the world, a percentage higher than all other mediums including newspapers, the findings showed. Twitter said it seeks to work with more like-minded partners and personalities to create awareness of the importance of voting.
Supported by Twitter's mission to serve the public conversation, the initiative was launched by CEO Jack Dorsey and Maya Hari, Vice-President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Twitter during a townhall chat with the students of IIT Delhi. "Today, we launch #PowerOf18 to encourage the youth of India in taking your place as changemakers and join the most important public conversation for the country -- the state and national elections," said Hari.
In a nationwide survey conducted with 3,622 youth respondents from India, Twitter found an overwhelming 94 percent of respondents indicating that they would vote in the upcoming elections. The October study also pointed towards the rising importance of social media for information consumption.
Nearly 60 percent of youth surveyed would turn to social media to find out what's happening in India and around the world, a percentage higher than all other mediums including newspapers, the findings showed. Twitter said it seeks to work with more like-minded partners and personalities to create awareness of the importance of voting.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Injured Sunil Chhetri Ruled Out of India’s Friendly Against Jordan
- FIR Actor Kavita Kaushik Shuts Down Haters, Flaunts Toned Body in Beachwear
- Koffee with Karan 6: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Bedroom Stories, Sara her Man Crush
- Paris Call: Will Big Tech Companies And French President Macron be Able to Clean up The Internet?
- The PUBG Mobile Challenge is Heading For The Finals in Dubai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...