Twitter Launches New 'Diya' Emoji for Diwali 2019

Twitter announced a new emoji allowing its users to control how high the diyas flame burns during Diwali. "In line with our tradition of engaging people in this conversation, as well as delighting them with innovations, we have launched a 'Lights On' Diya emoji to represent the joy of the festival of lights," Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, said in a statement. The emoji, Diya or oil lamp, when viewed in the light mode would appear with a small flame. However, keeping in line with the spirit of the festival of lights, audiences could have the flame burn brighter by switching over to Twitter's dark mode.

Twitter's dark mode consists of two variations, "dim" and "lights out". The former is already available across the Web, iOS and Android, while the latter has been available on the Web and iOS, and rolled out on Android this week. "Lights Out" mode could save battery life on those devices with OLED screens, improves readability at night, and also increased accessibility for individuals with specific types of visual impairment.

It would also render in eleven languages including Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu allowing a diverse set of people to celebrate Diwali and join the public conversation. The emoji will be available until October 29.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.