Twitter Launches Unmention Feature To Allow You To Remove Tags From Tweets: How It Works

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has a new feature that will allow users to “un-mention” themselves. The new feature, named “Unmentioning” lets users have more control over their mentions. The feature is rolling out today for all users across all platforms, including iOS, Android, Mac, and the Web.

The new feature, as the name implies, allows you to remove mention of your Twitter handle from any tweet. This will allow users to exclude themselves from the narrative, making it possible to leave a conversation on Twitter. The new feature was announced by Twitter on Monday, and the company says that it is design to let you “take control of your mentions and leave a conversation in which you no longer want to be included.”

ALSO READ: NEWS18 EXPLAINS: What Happens Next in the Elon Musk-Twitter Saga?

Once a user taps the new “Unmention” option, Twitter will explain that leaving a conversation will do the following things:

Untag your username: Your username will stay as text, but it will be untagged from the original tweet and all replies.

Stop future mentions: People can’t mention you again in this conversation.

Stop notifications: You won’t receive further notifications but can still see the conversation.

Once a user confirms that they want to leave a conversation, their username will be untagged from all tweets in that conversation. This means that other users are unable to tap through and view your profile.

ALSO READ: Twitter Gives ‘Special Instruction’ To Employees After Elon Musk Pulls Out

The new Unmention feature comes as the latest step towards the micro-blogging platform’s efforts to curb abuse on the platform. Twitter has said that the goal for this feature is to allow users to remove themselves from unwanted attention.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

Twitter is currently embroiled in a failed takeover bid that was launched by Tesla CEO Elon Musk earlier this year. Musk, who had offered to buy the platform for a $44 billion valuation has recently backed out of the deal, and Twitter has threatened to sue the billionaire for wrongful termination of an ongoing deal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.