Twitter Layoffs: Fired Employees Tweet Their 'Final Goodbyes' | Read Here

As Twitter layoffs materialize into existence, several (now laid off) Twitter employees took it to Twitter to post their final goodbyes and express gratitude. It has now been confirmed that that the Elon Musk enforced the layoffs to save operating costs.

In a Tweet he said, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.” He added, “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”

The company is all set to face a class-action lawsuit for laying off employees without a notice. Meanwhile, as employees (including India-based) gradually discover their fate, many are starting to tweet about their journey at Twitter and their emotional state.

And just like that, I’m out . Thank you for everything, @Twitter. I’ll miss you — London Lee (@londo_lee) November 4, 2022

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

Yesterday was my last day of work at Twitter. I am grateful that I got the opportunity to work with such amazing folks around. To all my fellow Tweeps – I wish you the best, You got this!

Please feel free to dm me if you need any help or just an ear for listening. — Manvi Tyagi(She/her) (@ManviTyagi9) November 4, 2022

My watch at Twitter has come to an end. To those around me who helped make Twitter better, thank you. You were a constant inspiration for me to be the best I can be. It’s been a journey of change, chaos, ups & downs, each one of them special and I wouldn’t trade it for the world — Tim Marks the end of an era (@imothee) November 4, 2022

Twitter is so special. After 4 yrs, I’m leaving with the fullest , experiences I never imagined, and unbreakable bonds with so many Tweeps. My head is held high, knowing I gave it my absolute all. @TwitterComms: We have so much to be proud of. Time to fly even higher! #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/5tVUP575A6 — Julie Steele (@juliezsteele) November 4, 2022

Well this isn’t looking promising. Can’t log into emails. Mac wont turn on. But so grateful this is happening at 3am. Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys. Meanwhile to everyone else at Twitter, you’re the best ❤️ #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/iWyAPeURcm — Chris Younie (@ChrisYounie) November 4, 2022

What a journey it has been…7 years…feels like an eternity … a big hug to Tweeps and partners who made it totally worthwhile…end of an era …Farewells need to be short and sweet #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveWhoYouWorkedWith #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/B9C4goiPHV — Rachit Uppal (@RachitUppal) November 4, 2022

According to TechCrunch, a class-action lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California and claims that the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act and the California WARN Act, both of which call for 60 days’ notice, were broken.

