Twitter Likely To Stop Offering Ad-Free Articles For Blue Subscribers

Twitter is reportedly going to stop offering ad-free articles to those who pay for the Twitter Blue subscription. According to a WSJ report, the microblogging platform is set to undergo wholesale changes under the new owner, Elon Musk, and it claims that ad-free articles will no longer be available, even to those who pay to use Twitter.

Twitter Blue is the paid version which offers features like the edit button and access to articles ad-free from hundreds of publishers on the platform. But with Musk looking to monetise Twitter, his plans to increase the subscription price of Twitter Blue from $4.99 to $19.99 has already invited a lot of scrutiny.

He mentioned that users who want to retain or get the verified status on Twitter would have to pay the fee or else lose the blue tick on their profiles. The initial reaction doesn’t seem to be optimistic for Musk as most users are willing to give away their blue ticks if Twitter forces them to spend money. Most users believe that the verification process should continue to remain free like it is at the moment.

The report states that all these changes are likely to come into place by November 7.

What’s interesting is that Musk is willing to bargain the price down to up to $8 instead of $20. In fact, this approach by Musk seems like he is embracing “some-revenue-better-than-no-revenue” for making sense of spending $44 billion on Twitter. Musk defended the price increase by saying, “We need to pay bills somehow, referring to the business model at Twitter and his plans to increase its revenue.

More changes are widely expected on the platform, including its revamped content moderation policies, which most people will be curious to see how it pans out in the end.

