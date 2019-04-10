English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Limits Bulk Following to Thwart Spammers
Twitter trimmed the number of accounts that a user can follow in a single day in an effort to fight spam at the micro-blogging platform.
Twitter Limits Bulk Following to Thwart Spammers
Loading...
The total number of accounts that can be added to a user's list was cut to 400 from 1,000, the San Francisco-based internet firm said. "Follow, unfollow, follow, unfollow. Who does that? Spammers," the Twitter safety team said in a tweet.
"So we're changing the number of accounts you can follow each day from 1,000 to 400. Don't worry, you'll be just fine." Software programs referred to as "bots" sometimes run Twitter accounts, automatically following massive numbers of real people, a portion of whom tend to reciprocate by following back.
High follower counts can then serve to raise the status of bot accounts, which can fire off website links or marketing content in tweets or messages to followers.
Twitter policy bars use of the service for spreading spam, which it defines as "bulk or aggressive activity that attempts to manipulate or disrupt Twitter or the experience of users on Twitter to drive traffic or attention to unrelated accounts, products, services, or initiatives."
Factors taken into account by Twitter when determining if accounts are being used for spam is following and or unfollowing large numbers of accounts in short time periods.
"So we're changing the number of accounts you can follow each day from 1,000 to 400. Don't worry, you'll be just fine." Software programs referred to as "bots" sometimes run Twitter accounts, automatically following massive numbers of real people, a portion of whom tend to reciprocate by following back.
High follower counts can then serve to raise the status of bot accounts, which can fire off website links or marketing content in tweets or messages to followers.
Twitter policy bars use of the service for spreading spam, which it defines as "bulk or aggressive activity that attempts to manipulate or disrupt Twitter or the experience of users on Twitter to drive traffic or attention to unrelated accounts, products, services, or initiatives."
Factors taken into account by Twitter when determining if accounts are being used for spam is following and or unfollowing large numbers of accounts in short time periods.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Secret Formula of Madhya Pradesh Farmers Who Now Own Credit Cards and Cars
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook Says it Has Made Headway Against Abuses Ahead of Polls
- IPL 2019 | Malinga Joins Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead of KXIP Clash
- MacKenzie, Jeff Bezos Invited to Join Sugar Daddy/Momma Site by Founder Brandon Wade
- The Bachchan Bond: Aishwarya Captures a Happy Moment With Jaya and Daughter Aaradhya
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results