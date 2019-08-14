Twitter Marks India's 73rd Independence Day With Ashoka Chakra Emoji
The specially designed emoji of the Ashoka Chakra is a depiction of the Dharma Chakra - a wheel represented with 24 spokes in the national flag of India.
The specially designed emoji of the Ashoka Chakra is a depiction of the Dharma Chakra - a wheel represented with 24 spokes in the national flag of India.
Ahead of India's 73rd Independence Day on August 15, Twitter on Wednesday launched a customised Independence Day emoji of the Ashoka Chakra. The emoji will be live until August 18 and will be available in English and several Indic languages, such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Oriya, Twitter said.
"Over the years, Twitter emojis have established themselves as a medium of expression for our users. This inspires us to curate exclusive symbols around moments that are important to Indians," said Shagufta Kamran, Senior Manager Public Policy at Twitter India."We believe that the Independence Day emoji will resonate with Indians across languages, cultures and time zones, giving them yet another reason, and way to celebrate this historic day," she said.
Indians across the globe can participate in Independence Day conversations and celebrate with the emoji using the hashtags like #IndiaIndependenceDay and #IDayIndia. The specially designed emoji of the Ashoka Chakra is a depiction of the Dharma Chakra - a wheel represented with 24 spokes in the national flag of India. This is the fifth edition of the Independence Day emoji by Twitter, having featured creative symbols for the Red Fort and the Indian national flag, among others, during the previous years.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhinav Kohli Granted Bail in Alleged Case of Domestic Abuse of Shweta Tiwari's Daughter
- Disha Patani Uploads Kickboxing Video, Fans Call it 'Side-effects of Hanging with Tiger Shroff'
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Releasing August 14: Zombie 'Infection' Mode to Headline Update
- Bugs Found in Backend Systems of Top 5,000 Free Apps on Google Play Store