Twitter May Get You Fired, Warns Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is not only popular for heading the most valuable electric vehicle (EV) company but for snappy comments on Twitter. Often seen tweeting about cryptocurrency and AI, the 50-year-old billionaire does not shy away from sharing memes that most professionals would hesitate in a strict corporate environment. It is no secret that publishing something “controversial" on the micro-blogging platform could even get you fired. It is a classic old debate that old internet users like to reiterate, ‘speak without consequences.’ Hence, Musk has turned this fiasco into a meme with this witty one-liner that some can even consider a warning.

ALSO READ: Here’s What Elon Musk Thinks About the Future of Internet

The latest meme that he shared bears an image of Twitter with the text, “get fired from your job in five to ten years." It also adds, “say something you want." Though it is not easily decipherable, it could remind one of the childhood lesson, ‘think before you speak.’ What makes this tweet more interesting is Musk’s own comment that reads, “Good thing I never tweet anything controversial."

Good thing I never tweet anything controversial pic.twitter.com/T7sD1q1hvd— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2022

It’s clearly a jibe as the Tesla CEO recently landed into trouble after he decided to sell some of his Tesla shares based on a Twitter poll. Tesla investor David Wagner had sued Musk for allegedly violating agreements with the US securities regulator. He was even sued by the US regulator in 2018 after he joked about taking Tesla private. Allegations claim that Musk’s tweets manipulate the share prices of Tesla on the stock exchange.

He was also roasted by some cryptocurrency enthusiasts after he termed the new internet buzzword ‘Web3’ “BS." In simple words, Web3 is the evolution of the ‘world wide web’ that now includes blockchains. It allows users to be stakeholders rather than being mere audience or uploaders. In his old tweet, he claimed that Web3 is “more marketing buzzword than reality right now." However, it seems he does believe Web3 to be a reality in the future, but we’re not there yet. The same sentiments are shared by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.