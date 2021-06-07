Twitter May Soon Launch Super Follows Feature; Tipster Shows How Feature May Look Like

Twitter had earlier this year announced that it will bring a feature called Super Follows, that will allow some users to charge their followers and give them access to extra content. Now, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has tweeted screenshots of what she says it will look like. According to Wong’s findings, the Super Follows program will be limited to Twitter users with at least 10,000 followers, who have posted at least 25 tweets within the last 30 dats and are above 18 years of age. Twitter has earlier mentioned that one of the main features of Super Follows will be bonus content, such as exclusive tweets for Super Followers.

Wong also pointed towards a list of content categories that Super Follows users would choose from, in order to describe their content. She also notes that “adult content" and “OnlyFans" are listed as “content platforms," along with Facebook, Substack, Patreon, Twitch, and YouTube. Twitter refused to comment on Wong’s latest findings. The micro-blogging site had earlier described the Super Follows feature as a kind of a subscription, providing an example where a Super Follow user charged $4.99 per month for users to get access to “perks."

Twitter has also introduced other direct payments features for the platform this year. The company recently announced that it is testing a feature called Tip Jar that lets users make one-time payments to creators directly on Twitter by clicking a dollar bill icon on their profile. Twitter says it doesn’t take a commission from Tip Jar payments. Tip Jar supports several payment methods like Cash App, PayPal, and Venmo.

