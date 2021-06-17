Twitter May Soon Let You 'Unmention' Yourself From Posts Similar to Facebook's Remove Tag

Twitter is testing a new feature that would finally allow users to “unmention" themselves from a Twitter post. The unmention-feature already appears on several other social media platforms in the form of ‘untag’ or ‘remove tag’ like on Facebook and Instagram. The new tool will essentially let users remove their handle from the post in order to exit unnecessary conversations. The unmention option would be highly useful for celebrities and business Support handles that generally get tons of unnecessary mentions. Twitter appears to be streamlining user experience on the platform with a yet-to-be-fully-launched paid subscription Twitter Blue and the ‘who can reply’ feature that debuted in August 2020.

The latest development comes from Twitter product designer Dominic Camozzi and first spotted by Engadget. As mentioned, the Twitter executive notes that the feature is still developing, and the exact rollout timeline remains unknown. As per an image attached to Camozzi’s post, the ‘Unmention yourself from this conversation option will sit inside the regular ‘more’ drop-down menu on a tweet that includes options such as Follow, Mute, Mute this conversation, Block, and Report. The post notes, “remove yourself from any tweet or conversation you don’t want to be associated with. This a one time action that is quick and easy to do from the more info menu." One thing to keep in mind when using Twitter is that all Tweets are public. Those that include your mention are actually Tweets that other people created. Hence, there’s no way you can completely remove any mentions on your own. That being said, users can block notification from a post by selecting ‘Mute this conversation.’

Unmention yourselfI want to make it easier to untag yourself from a Tweet or conversation you don’t want to be involved in. Just pick “Unmention yourself from this conversation” from the more info menu and the link to your profile will be removed. pic.twitter.com/nfHIyReE9f — Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Twitter relationship with the Indian government continues to become sour. Earlier this week, the company lost its ‘safe harbour’ immunity, which was guaranteed under Section 79 of IT Law. It essentially means that Twitter executives in India can be penalised for posts that violate local laws - even if they are by another user. Twitter has not yet complied with the new IT Rules, 2021.

