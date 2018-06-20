English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Twitter Media' to Provide a Platform For Publishers
The micro-blogging site said that "Twitter Media" will be updated regularly with case studies and success stories and will also feature a blog to help publishers stay up-to-date with tools for publishers.
Photo for representation. (Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)
In an apparent attempt to get close to publishers, Twitter has launched "Twitter Media" -- a website dedicated to helping small publishers get the most from its platform. Kay Madati, Global Vice President and Head of Content Partnerships officially introduced the new site.
"With Facebook disappointing publishers for the last few years Twitter saw an opportunity, and now it's launching 'Twitter Media', a website dedicated to helping small publishers get the most from its platform," tech website WeRSM reported late on Tuesday.
"Twitter Media" would feature best practices from content publishers across Twitter, curated by Twitter's news, sports and entertainment partnerships teams.
The micro-blogging site said that "Twitter Media" will be updated regularly with case studies and success stories and will also feature a blog to help publishers stay up-to-date with tools for publishers.
The website would also include information about new products and features designed specifically for content publishers and there would be an easy-to-navigate help section curating answers to the most common questions Twitter gets from content publishers.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro
Also Watch
"With Facebook disappointing publishers for the last few years Twitter saw an opportunity, and now it's launching 'Twitter Media', a website dedicated to helping small publishers get the most from its platform," tech website WeRSM reported late on Tuesday.
"Twitter Media" would feature best practices from content publishers across Twitter, curated by Twitter's news, sports and entertainment partnerships teams.
The micro-blogging site said that "Twitter Media" will be updated regularly with case studies and success stories and will also feature a blog to help publishers stay up-to-date with tools for publishers.
The website would also include information about new products and features designed specifically for content publishers and there would be an easy-to-navigate help section curating answers to the most common questions Twitter gets from content publishers.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro
Also Watch
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Monday 18 June , 2018 Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yes, Ronaldo is Awesome. But You Have to Watch This Hijabi Teenager Storming the Internet With her Football Skills
- Digital India? Survey Reveals Just 25% of Indian Adults Using The Internet
- Meeting The Drag King: At Delhi’s Posh Nightclub, the Audience Leave Their Gender Back at Home
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- Dhadak First Song: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Vibrant Chemistry Wins Hearts in the Title Track