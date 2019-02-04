Twitter Might Finally Get Option to Edit Tweets

Micro-blogging site Twitter is considering the possibility of adding support for editing tweets, but the original version of the tweet would still be viewable."Maybe we introduce a 5-30 seconds delay in the sending of tweet and within that window, you can edit because the issue with going longer than that is it takes that real-time nature of the conversational flow out of it," 9To5Mac quoted Twitter chief executive officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey as saying in a podcast interview on Saturday.On why the micro-blogging site lacks the feature, Dorsey said the platform was built on the SMS format of text messaging."Once you send a text, you can't take it back. When you send a tweet, it goes to the world instantaneously. You can't take it back."Dorsey first addressed the possibility of adding an edit feature for tweets in December 2016, based on the Twitterati's' suggestions.Twitter was recently testing a new feature on Android that puts news stories at the top of the timeline to help users keep up with what is happening around the world.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.