Twitter Might Not Remove Blue Ticks From Existing Accounts: What It Means

Twitter’s revamped Blue subscription service is rolling out across more countries, and Elon Musk seems to have changed its strategy. People will be asked to pay $8 to get their account verified on Twitter, but does that mean the existing accounts will also be charged the fee? It seems that won’t be the case.

Twitter’s FAQ document for advertisers, quoted by The Verge in this report, suggests the new Twitter Blue subscription for verification will not affect the existing verified accounts as of now. The internal FAQ says that the coming revamp of the Twitter Blue subscription that introduces paid verification “will not affect existing verified accounts at this time” and that “large brand advertisers who are already verified will now have an additional ‘Official’ label beneath their name upon Twitter Blue’s relaunch this week.”

It is applicable to those who seek Blue Badge as well as new users who wish to be verified. The fact that the condition includes the phrase, as of now, means Twitter could change its stance in the foreseeable future.

The original plan for the new Blue plan was that users who are already verified should also pay or lose their Blue Badges after 90 days. The FAQ also read that “large brand advertisers who are already verified will now have an additional ‘Official’ label beneath their name upon Twitter Blue’s relaunch this week”.

Twitter had delayed the roll out of its much-anticipated Blue subscription service with verification tag for $8 after the US midterm elections. Elon Musk pushed for the new-look Blue subscription to roll out by November 7, for which he even threatened to fire the product staff if they didn’t meet this deadline”.

The new Twitter Blue service comes with fewer ads, search priority, an ability to post longer videos, and a blue badge. Anyone can now get a verified checkmark if they pay for Blue every month, which has sparked serious concerns over how to spot real Twitter accounts from the fake ones.

He also mentioned that Twitter Blue will be coming to India in less than a month, but did not reveal how much the subscription would cost for users in the country.

