Twitter Moments Getting a Dedicated Tab on News App Dailyhunt

Twitter Moments that lets users create and view long-form content through a series of tweets is getting a dedicated tab on the Bengaluru-based news app, Dailyhunt. The 'Twitter Moments India' tab would showcase curated tweets around news and world events so that users track new forms of trends directly from the news app. The development also implies that Indian users who are not on Twitter would be redirected to the micro-blogging platform once they click on the dedicated tab (or tweet). With the partnership with Dailyhunt, Twitter would hope to extend its reach in India where it has roughly 75 million active users (as of December 2020), according to tracker App Annie.

On the other hand, Dailyhunt claims that the news platform has roughly 285 million daily active users. The company had raised $100 million from Google, Microsoft, AlphaWave, and more, last month. The app is also popular in small cities in India due to the availability of content in 14 regional languages. In a statement to TechCrunch, Dailyhunt says that the partnership with Twitter is its "biggest collaboration" to date, though it did not reveal any financial details.

Same, @DailyhuntApp, same. Let’s make those everyday Moments (a curated set of Tweets about a particular topic in the news) count. — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) January 19, 2021

Speaking more over the partnership, Umang Bedi, co-founder of Dailyhunt, told the publication that the pandemic had shown the importance of public opinion and awareness. Bedi adds, "When a trusted partner with our shared vision of enabling consumers to create and share information without barriers validates our platform with their presence, we know we are on the right path." Similarly, Twitter says that its Moments curated by public users is a powerful means of telling a story. Both the companies are yet to share more details over the Twitter Moments' availability on Dailyhunt.

Over the last few weeks, Twitter has been adopting new strategies to increase its reach among more users. Recently, it acquired the podcasting app Breaker amid the rising popularity of podcast series on Spotify and more, owing to the pandemic. Its podcasts are expected to feature on a new app namely Twitter Spaces.