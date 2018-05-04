English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Moves Some Infrastructure on Google Cloud Platform
Twitter is now working with Google Cloud.
(Image: Reuters)
Twitter will move some of its core infrastructures to Googles Cloud Platform for better data management, the company has announced. "We are excited to announce that we are working with Google Cloud to move cold data storage and our flexible compute Hadoop clusters to Google Cloud Platform," Parag Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer at Twitter, said in a blog post on Thursday. "This will enable us to enhance the experience and productivity of our engineering teams working with our data platform," he added.
Hadoop from Apache is an open-source software for organising Big Data. The Hadoop compute system is the core of Twitter's data platform, and the company runs multiple large Hadoop clusters that are among the biggest in the world.
"In fact, our Hadoop file systems host more than 300PB of data across tens of thousands of servers," Agrawal said. Google Cloud Platform's data solutions and trusted infrastructure will provide Twitter with the technical flexibility and consistency that its platform requires.
The migration, when complete, will enable faster capacity provisioning, increased flexibility, access to a broader ecosystem of tools and services and improvements to security.
"Architecturally, we will also be able to separate compute and storage for this class of Hadoop workloads, which has a number of long-term scaling and operational benefits," the post read.
