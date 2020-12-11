Twitter Now Lets You Share Tweets Directly on Snapchat Stories, Instagram Support Coming Soon

Twitter has launched a new feature on its mobile app that would allow users to share tweets directly to Snapchat stories, in a bid for cross-media engagement to get more users. The company shared the development in a tweet on Thursday, where it added that Twitter would start testing a similar feature for stories on Instagram for a small group of iOS users, soon. Currently, the support for Snapchat stories is available to select iOS users and Android users are expected to receive the feature soon. The company is yet to share its global availability details.

iOS users can share a tweet to the Snapchat story by selecting a tweet on the platform > Tap on share button > Select Snapchat. It appears that Snapchat users have the option to place the tweet anywhere on the story in addition to the ability to customise its size. There's a prompt at the bottom of the tweet on Snapchat that seemingly contains the link which redirects users to the Twitter app. It is unclear whether users can share multiple tweets on the same story on the multimedia messaging app. Snapchat users will still have the option to add music and other effects to the story with the tweet, as indicated in the screenshots available on Twitter. The new feature would be useful for those users who enjoy sharing tweets on the other platforms but had to rely on the screenshot functionality. Similarly, professional creators can promote their Twitter handle as the new feature would redirect users from Snapchat or Instagram to the micro-blogging platform.

In another-Twitter related news, the company recently announced that it is discontinuing the threaded replies feature after users complained that they're finding it difficult to read conversations. The social media giant began testing the feature with iOS and web users back in May to eliminate clutter in a long Twitter thread. Additionally, Twitter is also shutting down its prototype app namely, Twttr that was available to testers since March 2019.