Twitter Now Rolling Out Fleets Globally, New Features like Spaces and Voice Tweets Announced

Twitter Fleets which was first introduced in March this year, is now available to all users globally. The feature that is inspired by Snapchat Stories, essentially allows users to post photos, tweets, and videos in a separate tab that automatically disappears after 24 hours. In addition to Twitter Fleets, the company has announced that it is working on a new feature dubbed as 'Spaces' for voice-based conversation room right on Twitter. This feature will rollout to limited users for testing purpose, and the exact availability is currently unclear.

Twitter in a blog post explains that Fleets are for sharing "momentary thoughts" and they help start conversations that stick around for 24 hours. "Through our tests in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, we learned Fleets helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation – we saw people with Fleets talk more on Twitter. Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what's on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day." However, Twitter has still not shared any details over Fleet's arrival on the web client. Twitter Fleets debuted in India in June and is available on the app for Android and iOS. To upload a Twitter Fleet, users need to find the '+' sign at the top left corner of the app screen. You can add texts, photo or gif, similar to how 'stories' are uploaded on Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and now even LinkedIn.

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

Moving to Twitter Spaces voice chatroom, Product Designer at Twitter Maya Patterson says that the feature is meant to create a safe space for intimate conversations in public. As per the image shared by Twitter, Spaces feature can add multiple participants and users can request to be a part of the conversation. Users will also be able to see who is a part of the room and who is talking at any given time. The feature is inspired from the startup Clubhouse; however, the app has run into challenges with content moderation, reported The Verge.

Twitter also said that the Spaces feature would rollout to a very small group of people who are "disproportionately impacted" by harm on the platform, that is, women and people from marginalised communities. Patterson added that users could add tweets and view transcriptions in these spaces. Moreover, Twitter has announced that voice tweets feature is coming to Android, but the exact availability details remain unclear. The company first highlighted voice tweets back in June, and it allows users to capture to 140 seconds of audio and attach it to a tweet.