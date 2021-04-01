Twitter-Owned Live Broadcasting App Periscope Shuts Down Operation from April 1

The popular live video streaming app Periscope has bid final goodbye to users. As part of the shutdown, the Periscope app is removed from all app stores including the Apple App Store and Google Play, starting April 1. Periscope, which is a Twitter-owned entity, will now have its features from the app integrated into the Twitter Live broadcasting option. The company has also said that it would help Twitter improve live services like the upcoming audio chatroom Spaces. Periscope had first announced its departure back in December 2020. It began development in 2014 and was acquired by Twitter the following year, even before its public rollout.

In a tweet, Periscope announced: “This is it. Our final goodbye. Today is the last day the Periscope app will be available. We leave you with our gratitude for all the creators and viewers who brighten the Periscope community. We hope to see you all live on Twitter." To use Periscope’s app live broadcasting features, open Twitter app > Compose Tweet > Select Camera icon > Select Live. Notably, the Periscope website will remain available with an archive of all the public content, while users can also download their Periscope videos from there. Its mobile apps for Android and iOS will no longer work.

To get started going live on Twitter: tap the Tweet composer icon then tap the camera icon and select “Live” from the bottom menu.Stay tuned for more Twitter features for creators like Spaces, newsletters, and improvements to Live broadcasting. — Periscope (@PeriscopeCo) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Twitter will roll out its new live audio-based chatroom Twitter Spaces to all users this month. It is currently available to select Android users. The feature is essentially built to rival Clubhouse – a similar voice-based chat platform. Spaces will come directly integrated into the Twitter app, and the micro-blogging site is yet to share its exact availability details. Earlier this week, Twitter started rolling out Twemoji stickers and GIFs for Fleets globally. The Twemoji sticker was first rolled out to Twitter users in Japan.