Twitter 'Pinned Lists' Feature with Easy Swiping is Now Live for iOS Users

Micro-blogging site Twitter has started rolling out a new feature for all iOS users that will now let them pin five lists to their timeline and also allow a quicker swipe between different groups of accounts directly from home screen. Twitter announced the new update in a tweet. With this new feature, Twitter users can do things like group co-workers, friends along with family into different lists, and then with a swipe, view just tweets from each individual list, as reported on September 23.

On our list? Make lists even better for you! ✅Now on iOS, you can pin up to five lists, rearrange them, and swipe to access from home. pic.twitter.com/gNdfNE1DCl — Twitter (@Twitter) September 23, 2019

"Customizable timelines that are easy to access? We are thinking about ways to do this! One idea we had is for you to be able to swipe to your lists from home. If you are in the test tell us what you think," the company tweeted. The social media giant previously tested the feature among some users in July. As per the report, Twitter has also changed the design of list pages, introducing header images and making it easier to see list of members and who are subscribed to the given list.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.