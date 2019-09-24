Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twitter 'Pinned Lists' Feature with Easy Swiping is Now Live for iOS Users

Twitter had earlier tested this feature on some users in July. With the pinned lists, users can group people into five lists and view tweets from each list separately.

IANS

Updated:September 24, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
Twitter 'Pinned Lists' Feature with Easy Swiping is Now Live for iOS Users
Image for Representation (IANS)
Micro-blogging site Twitter has started rolling out a new feature for all iOS users that will now let them pin five lists to their timeline and also allow a quicker swipe between different groups of accounts directly from home screen. Twitter announced the new update in a tweet. With this new feature, Twitter users can do things like group co-workers, friends along with family into different lists, and then with a swipe, view just tweets from each individual list, as reported on September 23.

"Customizable timelines that are easy to access? We are thinking about ways to do this! One idea we had is for you to be able to swipe to your lists from home. If you are in the test tell us what you think," the company tweeted. The social media giant previously tested the feature among some users in July. As per the report, Twitter has also changed the design of list pages, introducing header images and making it easier to see list of members and who are subscribed to the given list.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
