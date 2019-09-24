Twitter 'Pinned Lists' Feature with Easy Swiping is Now Live for iOS Users
Twitter had earlier tested this feature on some users in July. With the pinned lists, users can group people into five lists and view tweets from each list separately.
Image for Representation (IANS)
Micro-blogging site Twitter has started rolling out a new feature for all iOS users that will now let them pin five lists to their timeline and also allow a quicker swipe between different groups of accounts directly from home screen. Twitter announced the new update in a tweet. With this new feature, Twitter users can do things like group co-workers, friends along with family into different lists, and then with a swipe, view just tweets from each individual list, as reported on September 23.
On our list? Make lists even better for you! ✅Now on iOS, you can pin up to five lists, rearrange them, and swipe to access from home. pic.twitter.com/gNdfNE1DCl— Twitter (@Twitter) September 23, 2019
"Customizable timelines that are easy to access? We are thinking about ways to do this! One idea we had is for you to be able to swipe to your lists from home. If you are in the test tell us what you think," the company tweeted. The social media giant previously tested the feature among some users in July. As per the report, Twitter has also changed the design of list pages, introducing header images and making it easier to see list of members and who are subscribed to the given list.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon True Wireless Earbuds to be Inexpensive, Launch with Step Tracking and Alexa
- Here's Why Salman Khan is Not Happy with Bigg Boss 13 Venue
- Hasan Minhaj and Crew Allegedly Denied Entry at 'Howdy Modi' Event in Texas
- KTM 790 Duke With 105 HP Output Launched In India, Priced at Rs 8.64 Lakh
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall