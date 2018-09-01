English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Plans Threaded Conversations, 'Who is Online' Feature
In a tweet, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Friday that the micro-blogging platform will soon get interesting updates.
Twitter Plans Threaded Conversations, 'Who is Online' Feature
Twitter is planning to roll out threaded conversations like Facebook along with status indicators -- showing who else is online among your followers -- on its platform. In a tweet, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Friday that the micro-blogging platform will soon get interesting updates. "Playing with some new Twitter features: presence (who else is on Twitter right now?) and threading (easier to read convos)," Dorsey tweeted, along with some samples.
The "presence" feature will make it easier to engage with those you follow who are online at the moment. The "threading" feature would allow users to follow a conversation in a threaded manner. Twitter's Head of Product Sarah Haider also tweeted, saying she "would definitely want you to have full control over sharing your presence."
"Hey Twitter. We've been playing with some rough features to make it feel more conversational here. Presence and reply threading. Still early and iterating on these ideas. Thoughts?" Haider tweeted.
