Twitter Redesign Starts to Roll Out as it Unifies The Desktop And Mobile Experience

Twitter will be adding the Dark mode too.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
Twitter Redesign Starts to Roll Out as it Unifies The Desktop And Mobile Experience
Twitter will be adding the Dark mode too.
The new Twitter.com redesign is finally here. Twitter has finally announced that it will be rolling out its redesigned site globally today, with focus on speed and ease of use. Twitter hopes to make the user experience more consistent, including on mobile devices.

The new version of the Twitter.com website revamps the interface to bring it more in line with the design and functionality of the mobile app and is focused on unifying Twitter's code base across platforms. This will simplify the deployment of new features.The update will make features like Explore, Bookmarks, Lists, Direct Messages and your Profile easier to access, removing the friction of having to switch between tabs, windows or screens to begin a new task or look at Top Trends.

"Our goal was to create one codebase—one website—capable of delivering the best experience possible to each person," Twitter software engineers Charlie Croom and Gregory Baker explained in a Twitter Engineering blog post. "We also felt it was the right moment to do something different: to set both our developers and our users up for Twitter's future."

The social network is also aware that many users have multiple accounts, the redesign makes it easier to switch accounts as well. Twitter will be adding the Dark mode too.

