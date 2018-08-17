English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Twitter Removes Key Features in Third-Party App
In a blog post, Twitter said it will remove access to application programme interfaces (APIs) needed to power push notifications and an auto-refreshing timeline.
Twitter Removes Key Features in Third-Party App
Loading...
In its bid to deliver better experiences for its users, Twitter has removed support for some outdated but key developer tools in third-party apps. In a blog post on Thursday, Twitter said it will remove access to application programme interfaces (APIs) needed to power push notifications and an auto-refreshing timeline.
"We've chosen to stop investing in other products an" including two legacy developer tools used by about 1 per cent of third-party developers. This means that some Twitter-like apps will not be able to function the exact same way as before," said Rob Johnson, Director of Product at Twitter.
The changes will affect third-party Twitter apps including Tweetbot, Twitterrific, Talon and Tweetings. Instead of tweets automatically streaming in like they once did in some third-party apps, users will now need to pull to refresh like they do in Twitter-owned apps and sites.
"We've removed support for Twitter for Apple Watch and Twitter for Mac, wea¿ve replaced our previous Twitter for Windows app with our Progressive Web App, and now, we're removing support for some outdated developer tools," Johnson informed.
Also Watch
"We've chosen to stop investing in other products an" including two legacy developer tools used by about 1 per cent of third-party developers. This means that some Twitter-like apps will not be able to function the exact same way as before," said Rob Johnson, Director of Product at Twitter.
The changes will affect third-party Twitter apps including Tweetbot, Twitterrific, Talon and Tweetings. Instead of tweets automatically streaming in like they once did in some third-party apps, users will now need to pull to refresh like they do in Twitter-owned apps and sites.
"We've removed support for Twitter for Apple Watch and Twitter for Mac, wea¿ve replaced our previous Twitter for Windows app with our Progressive Web App, and now, we're removing support for some outdated developer tools," Johnson informed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 2018 Upcoming MPVs in India - Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, 7-Seater Wagon R and More
- The Indian Version of Childish Gambino's Hit Song 'This is America' Will Give You The Chills
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
- Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Takes Over as Chairman of Queens Park Rangers
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...