Twitter Removes Option To Send Direct Message On Android, iOS

The popular Micro-blogging platform Twitter has removed the option to send a direct message to another account directly from a profile page on Android and iOS applications, many users reported.

The “DM" button, which usually appears next to the follow and notification buttons, has disappeared without any replacement, reported 9To5Google.

This seems to be the situation for all Twitter accounts and is probably just a small bug.

It is difficult to figure out whether this was done on purpose by the platform given the way the service is now run.

In the meantime, users can still send a direct message by looking up the desired account in the messages tab, the report said.

Last week, Twitter Boss Elon Musk had announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads will be available in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Musk also announced that the upcoming update of the platform will make it less mandatory for users to use the “For You" algorithmic timeline.

