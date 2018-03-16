English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Twitter Reportedly Working on Snap-Like ad Feature

Snap collects location-based snaps around certain topics and displays them together as a highlighted post on its Discover tab -- a feature that has proven popular with advertisers.

IANS

Updated:March 16, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Reportedly Working on Snap-Like ad Feature
Twitter Reportedly Working on Snap-Like ad Feature (Image: AFP PHOTO / JONATHAN ALCORN)
Twitter is reportedly working on a camera-first feature that will let advertisers combine location-based photos and videos with "Twitter Moments" -- curated stories about whats happening around -- to sponsor events or place ads in between tweeted posts, media reported. According to a report in CNBC on Thursday, the move is seen to rival Snap Inc. which has been popular with advertisers.

Also Read: 'Mi Exchange' Goes Online: Here's How to Exchange Your Old Smartphone For a New Xiaomi Phone

"With this change, the emphasis on the platform would change from text to video and images, giving advertisers a competitor to one of Snap's most popular advertising opportunities," three senior agency executives familiar with the development were quoted as saying in the report. Snap collects location-based snaps around certain topics and displays them together as a highlighted post on its Discover tab -- a feature that has proven popular with advertisers.

Also Read: Apple's New 'Families' Web Page to Help Parents Manage Kids' Tech Habits

Twitter's feature would work in a similar way in Twitter Moments. However, it is unclear when the feature would launch and it could still be refined significantly or scrapped entirely, the report said. Twitter has been going after new advertising business after it posted its first profit. The company reported $87 million in data licensing and other non-advertising revenue, up 10 percent from a year earlier.

Ad revenue rose one percent to $644 million. Twitter reported a net profit of $91.1 million, compared to a loss of $167.1 million, a year earlier.

Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?


 



Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES