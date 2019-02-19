English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Retains Old Messages Even After They Are Deleted: Report
Previously, Twitter allowed users to delete messages from the chat itself with the "unsend" feature but now, users are only allowed to remove messages from their own account.
Twitter Retains Old Messages Even After They Are Deleted: Report
Loading...
Micro-blogging site Twitter has reportedly been retaining messages shared on its platform including deleted messages along with data shared and received from accounts that have been suspended or deactivated, the media reported. "Security researcher Karan Saini found years-old messages in a file from a data archive obtained through the website from accounts that were no longer on Twitter," TechCrunch reported on Saturday.
Earlier Saini claimed to have reported a similar bug, found a year ago that allowed him to use a since-deprecated application programming interface (API) to retrieve direct messages even after a message was deleted from both the sender and the recipient. Previously, Twitter allowed users to delete messages from the chat itself with the "unsend" feature but now, users are only allowed to remove messages from their own account.
"We are looking into this further to ensure we have considered the entire scope of the issue," the report quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying. As part of its privacy policies, Twitter notes that anyone wanting to leave the service can have their account "deactivated and then deleted" and after a 30-day grace period, the account, along with its data, disappears from the platform.
"But, in our tests, we could recover direct messages from years ago - including old messages that had since been lost to suspended or deleted accounts. By downloading your account's data, it is possible to download all of the data Twitter stores on you," the report said. According to the report, Saini believes this is a functional bug rather than a security flaw.
"Saini told TechCrunch that he had concerns that the data was retained by Twitter for so long but argued that the bug allows anyone a clear bypass of Twitter mechanisms to prevent accessed to suspended or deactivated accounts," the report added. This issue could expose users, particularly high-risk accounts like journalists and activists to governments, which could demand for data from years ago.
Asked if Twitter thinks that consent to retain direct messages is withdrawn when a message or account is deleted, Twitter's spokesperson had "nothing further" to add, the report noted.
Earlier Saini claimed to have reported a similar bug, found a year ago that allowed him to use a since-deprecated application programming interface (API) to retrieve direct messages even after a message was deleted from both the sender and the recipient. Previously, Twitter allowed users to delete messages from the chat itself with the "unsend" feature but now, users are only allowed to remove messages from their own account.
"We are looking into this further to ensure we have considered the entire scope of the issue," the report quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying. As part of its privacy policies, Twitter notes that anyone wanting to leave the service can have their account "deactivated and then deleted" and after a 30-day grace period, the account, along with its data, disappears from the platform.
"But, in our tests, we could recover direct messages from years ago - including old messages that had since been lost to suspended or deleted accounts. By downloading your account's data, it is possible to download all of the data Twitter stores on you," the report said. According to the report, Saini believes this is a functional bug rather than a security flaw.
"Saini told TechCrunch that he had concerns that the data was retained by Twitter for so long but argued that the bug allows anyone a clear bypass of Twitter mechanisms to prevent accessed to suspended or deactivated accounts," the report added. This issue could expose users, particularly high-risk accounts like journalists and activists to governments, which could demand for data from years ago.
Asked if Twitter thinks that consent to retain direct messages is withdrawn when a message or account is deleted, Twitter's spokesperson had "nothing further" to add, the report noted.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
- Cardi B Slammed For Posting Provocative Video on Social Media
- Update: Ponty Singh’s 19-Year Old Nephew Rams Bentley Bentayga Luxury SUV in Delhi, 1 Killed
- Facebook is a Digital Gangster? UK Lawmakers Believe Mark Zuckerberg Doesn't Show Leadership
- Government Can Approve Rs 5500 Crore Under FAME-II Scheme This Month to Boost Electric Vehicle Sales
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results