Twitter Returns to Mac With Brand New Catalyst App

Twitter made a comeback to Mac on Thursday through Apple's Project Catalyst software. The app is now available for download in the Mac App Store. Notably, Twitter had stopped support for its Mac app last year following reports of poor reactions from users.

Twitter's return to the Mac was made possible by Project Catalyst, an initiative announced at WWDC in June, which makes it possible to install and use iPad apps on the Mac. While Twitter missed the macOS Catalina launch day last week, the app is now rolling out via the App Store.

Catalina allows Mac users run iPad apps they can download through the Mac App Store and use an iPad as a second screen, much like the way one might use a monitor. The launch of macOS Catalina earlier this week saw 20 iPad apps being released. However, several of the anticipated ones, like Twitter and DC Universe, were still in development.

According to early reviews, the Twitter app on Mac is as familiar as using it on browser. While the fate of other apps is still unknown, macOS Catalina, which is available as a free download, is required to use the Twitter app. Furthermore, there is also support for the Dark Mode, which means that the Twitter app will automatically switch between light and dark interfaces based on the user's MacOS system setting.

